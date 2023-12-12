House concurs with Marcos Jr.'s amnesty for former rebels

MANILA - The House of Representatives has concurred with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s proclamation granting amnesty to former rebels.

The former rebels are from the Rebolusyong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas / Revolution Proletarian Army / Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Communist Party of the Philippines - New Peoples Army - National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal Laws.

The House voted 229-1-0 for House Concurrent Resolution 22 covering the MNLF, 230-0 for HCR 21 covering the MILF, 221-0-0 for HCR 19 covering the RPM-ABB and 225-3-0 for HCR 20 covering the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Members of the Makabayan bloc found themselves joining Vice-President Sara Duterte in rejecting amnesty for the CPP-NPA-NDF.

House Deputy Minority Leader/ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro found the availment of the amnesty grant to be a self-incriminating process.

"Sa kasalukuyang proseso, kailangan munang aminin ang isang kasalanan bago ka mabigyan ng amnesty," Castro said.

Castro also rejected the coverage of so-called front organizations in the amnesty, which she said could lead to further red-tagging.

She also claimed the proclamation restores the old anti-subversion law.

"Hindi nito pinag-iiba ang humahawak ng armas sa unarmed citizens. Binanggit ang 'front organizations' na palaging ginagamit upang i-redtag ang mga people's organizations, non-government organizations, civil society organizations, at iba pa. Sa madaling sabi, mas lalo lamang itong gagamitin ng NTF-ELCAC para manredtag, mangharass, magprofiling at iba pa na naglalagay sa panganib sa buhay ng mga aktibista at pagdami pa ng human rights violations," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said.

She added that the concurrent resolutions for the amnesty proclamations of the President skips the discussions on the basic problems hounding Filipinos, going straight to the rollout of an amnesty program even without an existing peace process and before the end of hostilities.

Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel echoed the same concerns.

"Kapag minadali, mauuwi ang amnesty program sa pagiging programa ng pwersahang pagpapasuko, na siya na rin namang ginagawa ng National Task Force-ELCAC," Manuel said.

Congressional concurrence is constitutionally required before any amnesty proclamation becomes effective.