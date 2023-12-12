Gunman in Nueva Ecija bus shooting arrested: police

MANILA — One of two gunmen allegedly involved in the shooting of a couple inside a bus in Nueva Ecija last month has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested on Nov. 20, just 5 days after the attack, the Central Luzon police said.

It said the two gunmen, an unidentified driver and the female victim’s son were charged with two counts of murder at the prosecutor’s office in Nueva Ecija on Monday.

The 60-year old female victim and her 55-year-old live-in partner were shot six times pointblank by two unidentified men while riding a bus in Barangay Minuli in Carranglan town on Nov. 15.

Police earlier said the son of the female victim might have a motive to have the couple killed.

Initial investigation disclosed that the woman had filed carjacking complaints against her son, who denied any involvement in the bus shooting, police said.

— Report from Gracie Rutao