MANILA - The Department of Justice is still waiting for a formal request from Senator Risa Hontiveros to issue an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.



“We will wait for the formal request by Senator Risa Hontiveros,” DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said in a statement Tuesday.



Clavano also said there are pending appeals with the DOJ for libel, rape, and qualified trafficking in persons cases involving Quiboloy.



“There is also a pending appeal where the pastor stands as the complainant. This is a case for cyberlibel,” Clavano said.

Hontiveros earlier urged the DOJ to issue an ILBO against Quiboloy.

Different from a hold departure order, which is issued by a court, lookout orders can be issued by the Department of Justice and Bureau of Immigration.

ILBOs direct immigration officers to alert the justice secretary and prosecutor general if the subject attempts to leave the country.

Hontiveros, chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, said she will write the DOJ to ask for an ILBO against Quiboloy, whom she said must be kept from leaving the country.

