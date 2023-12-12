DepEd on incentive for teachers: 'We can’t promise maximum amount'

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said it cannot promise that it can give the full P20,000 amount of service recognition incentive (SRI) for its teachers this year.

DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said the amount normally depends on the “pooled savings” yearly.

The department’s budget officers and regional directors are set to meet to define the available funds that can be used as SRI, Bringas added.

“Historically, hindi tayo nakakapagbigay ng buong P20,000 kasi nakadepende iyan sa savings natin. So hopefully makalikom tayo ng sapat na savings natin para mabigay natin ang maximum, but we are not promising we can give that P20,000,” Bringas told ABS-CBN News.

Last year, DepEd was only able to give out P15,000 SRI for its employees.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday issued Administrative Order No. 12 which authorized the grant of a one-time SRI at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000 to government employees for 2023.