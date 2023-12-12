MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said that it was no longer concerned that the bicameral conference committee decided against reinstating its proposed confidential funds in the final version of the General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said the department maintains its earlier statement during the Senate hearing that it can survive without confidential funds.

“Hindi naman siya kawalan so we have already accepted that during the last hearing we had in the Senate. That is why we proposed for its reallocation to critical program of the department, particularly the national learning recovery program,” Bringas told ABS-CBN News

“So wala tayong adverse comment pa for now but we maintain our position na we also want that fund to be in the national learning recovery,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also the concurrent DepEd Secretary, earlier requested confidential funds worth P500 million for the Office of the Vice President and P150 million for DepEd for 2024.

She later announced that she would no longer pursue the requested funds since the issue of confidential funds had become “divisive” and instead requested that confidential funds for DepEd be realigned to the national learning recovery program.