MANILA — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines increased by 36 percent to 1,821, according to the Department of Health, which also recorded 13 new COVID deaths.

The 1,821 fresh infections, which pushed the country's active COVID cases to 3,876, were recorded from December 5 to 11, the DOH said Tuesday.

During the preceding week, health authorities logged 1,340 cases.

The agency also said that the daily average cases this week was 260.

As of December 10, 228 severe and critical COVID patients were admitted to hospitals, the DOH noted.

It added that occupancy rates for ICU and non-ICU COVID beds were at 13.6 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively.

Last week, health authorities acknowledged that there was an uptick in COVID cases in the Philippines and urged adherence to health measures such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

The Philippines has vaccinated at least 78 million individuals against COVID-19, while 23 million have received their coronavirus booster shots.

Some 7.1 million elderly people have gotten their primary coronavirus jabs, the DOH said.