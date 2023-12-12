Bill on formation of workers' unions gets House approval

Health workers assigned at the neonatal intensive care unit at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila take a break as they work through the long weekend on October 31, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Voting 257-0-1, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved House Bill 9430 or the "Union Formation Act," on third and final reading.

The Committee on Labor and Employment explained in its fact sheet that the bill emphasizes a more direct exercise of the right of workers to form unions by changing the requirement of registration to notification.

The bill reduces the current 20% minimum membership requirement for registration of independent unions to just 10%.

It removes the documentary requirements for chartering and creating a local chapter and shortens the number of day required for a regional labor relations division or bureau to act on notices of union formation.

It also reduces the number of required affiliated local chapters from 10 to 5 in establishing a federation of a national union.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate.