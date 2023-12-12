Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Junior (left) reviews troops during a visit to the Western Command military base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, August 10, 2023. Eloisa Lopez, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA - United States Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Brown Jr. spoke with Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. on the phone on Monday to discuss assessments on the regional security environment.

The two agreed to remain in “close consultation.”

“We had a good conversation. Marami kaming napag-usapan, lalo na dahil sila ay treaty ally natin,” Brawner told reporters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Tuesday.

“Merong EDCA sites, napag-usapan namin. Ang ating joint maritime and air patrols. Napag-usapan din ang ginagawa nating Balikatan Exercises. In general lang, kasi ang mga detalye ay pag-uusapan naman ng ating mga staff,” he added.

The two highest ranking military leaders of Manila and Washington also discussed China’s harassment of Philippine vessels conducting rotation and resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea.

“Binanggit niya [Brown] ang commitment ng US to continuously support the PH. Isa sa suporta na ibibigay nila ay sa tuwing may resupply mission, susuportahan tayo in terms of pagbibigay ng information sa atin. Hindi naman sila didikit sa atin at mag-eescort, pero in terms of vital information we need, sila ang magbibigay,” Brawner said. “Para sa kanya, nakakabahala ang nangyaring harassment ng China, and they are closely watching.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Brawner was on board Unaizah Mae 1, one of the AFP-chartered boats used to deliver fresh provisions to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Sunday.

The AFP chief witnessed firsthand how the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels shadowed, blocked with water cannons and conducted dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine resupply team.

“Ilang beses silang nag-cut across sa direction namin, which was very dangerous kasi anlalaki nila eh. Maliit lang ang UM1, made up of wood. Sila, bakal. Nung hindi nila kami mapigilan, finally, nagwater cannon sila at binunggo kami,” he shared.

Brawner then continued: “Nakakagalit. We are just doing a legitimate operation in our own EEZ, and yet, ito ang napakalaking mga barko na humaharang sa iyo. Mapanganib ang ginagawa nilang mga taktika.”

Brawner refuted the China Coast Guard’s claim that it was Unaizah Mae 1 that intentionally rammed its ship.

“Kabaliktaran doon sa sinasabi nila na tayo raw ang bumunggo sa kanila. Imposible ‘yun dahil maliit lang tayo… Hindi professional ‘yun. They were doing illegal acts. Bawal ‘yung magcut ka sa path ng isang barko. This is very unsafe… The videos would tell the truth. Kahit ano pa sabihin ng China na tayo ang gumagawa ng dangerous maneuvers, kita po sa video kung sino ang nagsasabi ng totoong pangayayari,” he said.

The civilian boat managed to reach BRP Sierra Madre, and Brawner was able to visit and talk to soldiers stationed there.

Despite continued harassment by Chinese vessels, the AFP chief reminded his men to exercise maximum tolerance.

“It is a duty of the commander to visit his troops in the field. In the WPS, our troops in Ayungin Shoal are the frontliners. Minabuti kong puntahan sila at makita ang sitwasyon nila so I would know how to support them further,” Brawner noted.

“I reminded them to practice maximum tolerance dahil bagama’t ganyan ang ginagawa sa ating pambubully, huwag tayong gumawa ng hakbangin na lalabag sa international law. Paiwas-iwas lang tayo as long as we stick to the mission of resupplying and rotating our troops… and protect fishermen and Filipinos in the WPS,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO