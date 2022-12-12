Zubiri: Marcos wants Senate to 'seriously consider' Maharlika fund bill

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. wants the Senate to seriously consider crafting a law that would create Maharlika Investment Fund, with the end objective of livening up the country’s investment climate, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Monday.

“He wants us to seriously take into consideration the Maharlika Wealth Fund," Zubiri said.

“Sabi ko naman kay Presidente, ‘Mr. President, medyo alam mo naman, mas matagal talaga sa amin. Dahil we go through it like a fine-toothed comb.’ We will look at the House version, and of course, possibly add amendments to assuage the worries of our kababayans na magkaroon ng leakage, corruption,” Zubiri added.

Zubiri said he also informed the President about senators’ concern on the idea of sourcing the Maharlika funds from the SSS and GSIS.

The removal of the SSS and GSIS as sources of funds happened after their meeting with the President two weeks ago, Zubiri said.

"So, it’s a step in the right direction," the Senate President said.

According to Zubiri, the Senate’s “general sentiment” is to wait for the final House version of the bill and check what will be its “safeguards.”

Zubiri said the President did not ask him to “hasten” the Maharlika bill proceedings in the Senate.

Zubiri is recommending to also include representatives from the Management Association of the Philippines and “economic geniuses” in the Maharlika funs board, if it ever becomes a law.

The Senate also wants a Commission on Audit access to the fund, as well as the tapping of a third-party auditor, the senator said.

