Satellite image of Tropical Storm Rosal. PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Storm Rosal (international name Pakhar) has weakened further as it continues to move away from the Philippine landmass, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rosal was last spotted 925 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is currently moving east at 10 kph and is expected to move southeastward in the next 12 hours before turning southwest or south-southwest.

PAGASA said Rosal is expected to rapidly weaken and may become a remnant low by Tuesday afternoon or evening before dissipating.

The state weather bureau earlier said Rosal has no direct effect on the country’s weather.

RELATED VIDEO