MANILA — The Philippine Red Cross has advised its network of barangay-based volunteers to be vigilant against the threat of hand, foot and mouth disease.

According to the PRC, HFMD is a highly contagious viral infection that is common among infants and children.

"PRC’s Health Services Team has alerted all our 100+ chapters — and our RC143 volunteers — to be vigilant and report to our Operations Center information from the barangays on HFMD cases," PRC chairman and CEO Richard Gordon said in a statement.

The Department of Health announced last week that cases of the viral illness are rising in the capital region.

Some 155 cases of HFMD were recorded from October to Dec. 6 in Metro Manila, according to the DOH.

Majority of the cases involved children, and no deaths were recorded during the period.

The PRC noted that those infected by HFMD are most contagious during the first week of their illness. Its incubation period is 2 to 14 days.

Among its symptoms are fever, sore throat, malaise, blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums, and the inside of the cheeks, irritability in infants and toddlers, and loss of appetite.

HFMD is transmitted through contact with nose and throat discharges and saliva of infected persons and contaminated objects, the PRC said.

The PRC said good hygiene, such as proper handwashing, could decrease the risk of spreading the disease. Disinfection of premises and all infected surfaces will also help, it added.

RELATED VIDEO