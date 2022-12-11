Satellite image of Tropical Storm Rosal. PAGASA

MANILA - Weather disturbance “Rosal” (international name: Pakhar) has intensified into a tropical storm Sunday night, but state weather bureau PAGASA clarified that it would not have any direct effect on the country’s weather.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rosal was last located 570 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 80 kph.

Moving northeastward at 20 kph, Rosal is expected to continue moving in the same direction before it weakens into a low pressure are by Tuesday due to the effect of the northeast monsoon or amihan.

“Inaasahan nga natin na posible itong maging low pressure area na lamang bandang araw ng Martes. Inaasahan kasi natin na lalakas ang northeast monsoon o hanging amihan, at ang malamig na hangin, malamig at tuyong hangin na dala ng hanging amihan ang magpapahina sa bagyong Rosal,” weather forecaster Obet Badrina said.

Aside from the rain showers caused by the trough of Rosal, the stom is less likely to bring heavy rains in the country, PAGASA also said.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Rosal. PAGASA

PAGASA earlier said generally fair weather will prevail across the country Monday, with isolated thunderstorms in some parts in the afternoon.

Shear line will also bring rains over the eastern portion of Cagayan Valley and Aurora from Tuesday through Thursday, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring rains again by Saturday over Ilocos Norte, parts of Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley.

