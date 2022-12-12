Order banning salmon, pampano in wet markets now under review

MANILA -- The order to ban the sale of imported salmon and pompano in wet markets will be reviewed by the Senate committee on Agriculture, its chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar said Monday.

“We will review and recommend what are the changes we want to do with [the order] so that we will be clear and not vague on the implementation of importation considering food security and food safety,” Villar said.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Director Demosthenes Escoto said their agency is now holding a series of dialogues with other stakeholders, including market vendors, market administrators, supermarket and grocery owners, aside from those in the restaurant, hotel and institutional buyers.

Escoto assured the Senate panel that they will intently listen to all the sectors’ concerns.

“Yun pong dayalogo namin with market administrators, we are urging them to also comply to the traceability requirements of our fishery products,” Escoto said.

But with the moratorium being left in an open-ended status, Sen. Grace Poe sought for clarification with respect to its effectivity.

“Sabi ninyo pag-aaralan ninyo. Hopefully, by the end of the year, you will be able to come up with a final decision on this. So hearing the reasons why this was implemented in the first place—health hazard daw, economic loss, etc.—ang tagal-tagal naman na nitong order na ito, is there a possibility, can you tell us categorically, na hindi na ninyo muna i-implement itong FAO 195?” Poe asked.

“Yes, Ma'am. Actually, we have already announced in a press briefing that we will defer the operation in the wet market for the implementation of FAO 195,” Escoto replied.

The issue was raised by Sen. Raffy Tulfo in a privilege speech last week, calling the order "anti-poor."

-- Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO