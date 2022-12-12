Watch more News on iWantTFC

BRUSSELS, Belgium — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he would bring up the plight of Filipino seafarers when he meets with leaders of the European Union during the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit here.

Marcos made the statement shortly after his departure from Manila Sunday evening, where he vowed to highlight "Philippine interests" in all his discussions during the summit from Dec. 11 to 14.

Reports earlier stated that at least 50,000 Filipino seafarers working in European vessels were at risk of losing their jobs over the Philippines' failure to comply with the standards of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

But the President said he understands that the resolution of the issue would depend on the country's efforts to comply with EU's standards, which he says the Philippine maritime industry is "working very hard" to do.

“It’s basically a checklist. Hindi tayo nakakatupad doon sa iba. And the attitude in the past was just to put the documents —some documentary studies and that was what I was telling them. So tama… Iyong mga machinery, ganyan, that can’t be fixed by a document,” Marcos Jr said.

“I think they’ve changed their approach now to the accreditation. And I think we’ll be alright.”

“Everybody in the industry is working very hard for us to get that... Because we have 600,000 plus marino all over the world right now. So we don’t want to put them in a bad place,” he added.

Marcos, who earlier ordered the creation of a body to address the issue, also pointed out that the country's compliance to EU's standards is not up to the Philippine maritime industry's discretion.

“It’s not something you can debate about. You comply. We’ll have to comply. So that we will be accredited,” he said.

“I think that we will going to do everything that we can. We cannot leave it hanging like this. And this is our last chance. So we... really have to get it done. But again, the whole industry is working to make it happen," he added.