LTO summons owner of vehicle that hit senior in Manila

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show cause order against the owner of a vehicle involved in hitting a 62-year-old woman in Manila last Dec. 9.

The LTO's Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) ordered the owner of a Nissan Almera and the assigned driver during the incident to appear before the office of the Law Enforcement and Traffic Adjudication Service on December 15, 2022 at 10 a.m.

“These kinds of accidents that involve our citizens keep repeating itself and unfortunately create further anxiety and worries[sic] among pedestrians as to the safety of our roads. The actions of the driver at the scene of the incident clearly involves lack of discipline and disregard for human life,” said LTO Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo Tugade.

"We hope the vehicle owner and the driver show up and comply, otherwise, we will impose the strictest penalties under the law, so they won’t be allowed to own and operate a motor vehicle again," he added.

The owner is also directed to bring the vehicle to the LTO North Motor Vehicle Inspection Center pursuant to provisions under Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The vehicle was also placed under alarm to prevent the owner from entering into any transactions while the case is under investigation.

The driver at the time of the incident is also required to submit a written explanation on why they should not be administratively charged for reckless driving, failure to comply with the duty of driver in case of accident, and why their driver’s license should not be revoked or suspended.

If in case a written explanation is not submitted, this means both the driver and vehicle owner waive their right to be heard and the case will be decided based on evidence at hand, the show cause order stated.

