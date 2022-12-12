MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading a bill creating the Philippine Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

House Bill 6522 hurdled the third reading with a 255-0 vote among members of the chamber.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro voted in favor of the bill, but with reservations.



"Bagama’t sinusuportahan natin ang pagtatayo ng CDC, hindi dapat magresulta ito sa tanggalan ng trabaho ng ating mga kababayan. Dapat siguraduhin natin na lahat ng kawani ng pamahalaan ay i-aabsorb ng bubuuing CDC. Ganoon din ay dapat mabigyan ng regular na posisyon ang mga contractual JO at COS," Castro said.

"Hindi rin naging malinaw kung ano ang mangyayari sa RITM lalo pa’t paghihiwalayin ang mga division nito. Suggestion sana natin na ibukod ang RITM sa CDC, o hindi kaya ay ilipat nang buo ito at ipailalim na lamang sa CDC," she added, referring to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill aims to protect the Filipino people from the impact of all diseases of public health importance.



It also seeks to develop policies, plans, and protocols to improve on all identified areas in the International Health Regulations (IHR) hazards and to ensure swift, coordinated, and data-driven surveillance and response.



It aims to maintain a pool of in-house experts that will serve as the technical authority, and ensure the development and implementation of a shared risk and crisis communication plan.



It creates the Philippine Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) directly under the Office of the Secretary of the Department of Health, which will be the technical authority on forecasting, analysis, strategy, formulation, and standards development for the prevention and control of all diseases of public health importance and health security events. The proposed law spells out its organization, duties, powers and responsibilities as well as structure.



Under the bill, the CDC will be headed by a Director General (DG) with the rank of Undersecretary and appointed by the President, upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Health.



It also provides that aside from physicians, other health and allied medical professionals such as pharmacists and midwives who are duly trained by the DOH or its authorized representatives may dispense and administer commodities considered as vital for public health emergencies with special authorization or regular certificate of registration from the FDA.

The bill empowers the President to direct the operations of any privately-owned establishment including, among others, hospitals and medical and health facilities, passenger vessels, and other private enterprises, to perform functions and provide support services for public health emergency response during public health emergencies.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for consideration.

