Voting 227-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 6416 or the proposed "State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) Mental Health Service.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel voted yes to the bill.

"This representation believes that it is high time for Congress to start taking the mental health of students more seriously," Manuel said.

"We believe in the student’s right to study and develop one’s self as a critical and competent citizen without being hampered by socio-economic barriers to mental health services," Manuel added.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill mandates the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to require all SUCs to establish a Mental Health Office in all their campuses.

It also directs the Mental Health Offices to set up campus hotlines with dedicated and trained guidance counselors to provide assistance to the whole SUC community, especially the students, with special attention given to those identified to have mental health problems or conditions and those at risk of committing suicide, the fact sheet said.

The bill mandates each Mental Health Office to hire, train, and deploy mental health professionals who shall serve as the mental health service personnel of the SUCs.

It also directs the CHED and the SUCs to initiate and sustain a heightened campaign to raise collective consciousness about mental health.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for its consideration.