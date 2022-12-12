MANILA - Voting 237-0, the House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading House Bill 6483 that will allow college students with unpaid tuition and other school fees to take the periodic and final exams on good cause and justifiable grounds.



Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel voted in favor of the bill.



"Naniniwala ang representasyong ito na mahalaga ang karapatan ng mga kabataan na ipagpatuloy ang kanilang edukasyon, lalong lalo na yung mga kabataan mula sa mga mas mahihirap na pamilya," Manuel said during the plenary session.



"Dahil sa paniniwalang ito, nagpasa tayo ng panukalang batas upang mawakasan ang pahirap na practice ng pagbabawal sa mga estudyante sa pagtatapos ng kanilang mga exam habang hindi pa kumpleto ang mga bayarin nila sa eskwelahan. Dahil sa kadalasan ay hindi naman sadya na hindi sila makapagbayad ng kanilang tuition and other school fees, at bunga lamang ng epekto ng krisis ng kahirapan na dala ng mababang sahod, kawalan ng regularisasyon, at pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin na taon-taon ay bumabagabag sa maraming pamilyang Pilipino," he added.



The bill's congressional fact sheet explained that the measure aims to protect and promote the right of citizens to quality and accessible education and democratize access to quality education in higher education institutions (HEIs). It will also free students from worrying, allowing them to focus on their upcoming examination.



Under the bill, college students enrolled in HEIS will be allowed to take their periodic and final examinations despite unpaid financial obligations.



It will mandate all HEIS to adopt appropriate policies to accommodate and allow students who have unsettled financial obligations due to emergencies, force majeure, and good cause or other justifiable reasons, to take the scheduled periodic examinations.

This, however, is on the condition that the student executes a promissory note for the schedule of settlement of the outstanding financial obligation prior to the taking of examination. The promissory note should also state that any deferment of payment of unpaid balance shall not go beyond the semester, except when allowed by the HEI.



The bill makes it the responsibility of college students enrolled in HEIS to meet the academic and institutional requirements of their schools, including the prompt payment of financial obligations as defined and determined by the HEI at the time of enrollment, subject to penalties and sanctions for non-compliance.



But the bill also allows the school to withhold the issuance of appropriate clearance and transfer credentials of college students with unpaid financial obligations and refuse their enrollment in the next enrollment period until all previous delinquencies are fully paid.



Under the bill, HEIS found guilty of violation shall be subject to administrative sanctions by the Commission on Higher Education pursuant to its powers under Republic Act No. 7722 or the "Higher Education Act of 1994."



It subjects as well students found guilty of committing any act of fraud, falsehood or misrepresentation in availing themselves of the benefits of this proposed law to administrative and disciplinary sanctions of the HEI.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate.

