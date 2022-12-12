Former KOJC member welcomes US sanction on Quiboloy

It's been nearly three years since the US Government first indicted Philippine-based pastor Apollo Quiboloy for an alleged charity scam.

Since the January 2020 raid on his Los Angeles headquarters, he had since been accused of sex trafficking, and placed on the FBI's most wanted list.

On Friday, to mark International Anti-Corruption and International Human Rights Day, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions on 40 individuals and entities in nine countries including Quiboloy. In its press release, the Treasury Department cited the 2021 indictment, accusing Quiboloy of sex trafficking.

US-based former Kingdom of Jesus Christ member Arlene Caminong Stone, who has become a vocal leader against the church, welcomes this latest development.

"My initial reaction, I was shocked too, but at the same time I was really happy, because to me that's the light after the tunnel," Stone said. "It's been gloomy after the indictment, after the Wanted poster that was released a year ago, it was quiet and nothing really happened. It seemed so slow but now we have this big news. So I believe we are on the right track and regardless of what happened, the judgement is already there. He's already sanctioned so that means he can't operate freely in the US like he used to anymore which is a good thing. That would prevent other people from being lured into the Kingdom and being victims again just like us."

Stone had been a part of the church as a teenager, eventually working for Quiboloy. While she says she personally did not experience any form of abuse, she had allegedly witnessed others being victimized.

For the past year, she has been vocal about the church's inner workings, echoing the Justice Department’s charges. The Department has not indicated if and when Quiboloy would be extradited from the Philippines to the US to face his charges.

Stone said some former church members have become frustrated with the wait.

"I feel bad for the people who are involved in this, who are just starting their life and cannot proceed with their life because of what's going on. Because the waiting period is the hardest part I guess, but I also know we have due process and I am very confident with our justice system here in the US."

As Stone and the alleged victims wait for more movement in the case, she has taken to social media to advocate and find help by raising funds for ex-members across the world.

"There's a lot of people in the Philippines who get out of the ministry and you know how hard it is when all you know for all your life is to follow orders and you know when the order is, you go there and secure money and you beg for this," she noted.

"I will find a way to help them and I know during this time,Quiboloy's time is ticking like a time bomb. Any time, it can erupt, so I know when that happens, there are more people that will need help so I'd like to be ready when that happens."

Under Executive Order 13818, signed in December of 2017 by former President Donald Trump, the US government will freeze assets of persons and entities found to have violated human rights.

However, Quiboloy's attorneys in the US and Philippines said in a press conference aired on his SMNI News that they won't lose sleep over the sanctions, and that by sanctioning Quiboloy, the US had already declared him guilty without proper due process.

But Attorney Michael Jay Green said there will be no plans to combat the sanctions.

In the meantime, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ's US-based churches continue to operate with members attending regular activities, as they have since the first indictment.

The trial has been scheduled for March of 2024. While Stone is not one of the plaintiffs, she is waiting to see if US prosecutors will call upon her as a witness to testify.

Meanwhile, justice officials in the Philippines say they still need to gather information on the matter and seek the advice of US legal experts.