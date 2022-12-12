Fire engulfs residential area in Pateros

A fire razed through a residential area in Barangay Poblacion, Pateros on Monday night.

Bureau of Fire Protection said that the fire started around 6:36 p.m. and was declared out by 7:05 p.m. Prior to that, firefighters raised the first alarm. (📷 Marikina Filipino-Chinese Fire Brigade Volunteers) pic.twitter.com/uy6paWsLzf — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) December 12, 2022

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire broke out at 6:36 p.m.

The first alarm was raised at 6:40 p.m. and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze at 7:05 p.m.

A house was heavily damaged by the fire and smoke but the blaze did not spread to nearby establishments and other residential buildings.

No injuries were reported, while the BFP is still investigating the cause of the fire and the estimated damage to property.