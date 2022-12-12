FBI can't pursue Quiboloy without extradition: ex-UP Law dean

Pastor Apollo Quiboly speaks during the miting de avance on May 7, 2016 in Luneta. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Extraditing Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to the United States for alleged corruption and sex trafficking is a political act that will need the approval of the President, a former UP law dean said Monday.

Ex-UP Law Dean Pacifico Agabin said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation cannot go after Quiboloy for alleged sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling "as long as he remains in the Philippines."

"Kung nandito siya sa Pilipinas ay walang magagawa ang FBI...Habang nandito si Pastor sa Pilipinas, wala silang magagawa doon sa Amerika," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He noted that the US government could submit a request for extradition to the Philippines if it has strong evidence that Quiboloy committed crimes in the US.

If the Department of Foreign Affairs gets an extradition request, the foreign minister must consult with the president because extradition is a political act, he said.

"Ang gagawin ng Amerika ay kailangan magpadala ng extradition request dito sa Pilipinas. Ang extradition maraming proseso ang kailangan doon. Kung di papayag si Presidente, walang magagawa ang Amerika. Kung ma extradite si Pastor, doon lang magkakaroon ng trial sa Amerika," he said.

He added, however, that the US could try to pressure the Philippines to extradite Quiboloy if the President refuses the request.

"Siyempre ipe-pressure ang presidente dahil alam natin na maraming pressure ang magagawa ng Amerika kung ayaw nila yung action ng presidente o pangulo ng isang bansa," he said.

Quiboloy was indicted in November 2021 and placed on FBI’s most wanted list in February this year for the following charges:

conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion

sex trafficking of children

sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion

conspiracy

bulk cash smuggling

According to the US Treasury Department’s press release, Quiboloy allegedly recruited “pastorals” or young women within the KOJC selected to work as his personal assistants in the US and the Philippines who are allegedly required to have sex with the pastor.

“Quiboloy exploited his role within the KOJC to rape his victims and subject them to other physical abuse, describing these acts as sacrifices required by the Bible and by God for the victims’ salvation. The pastorals, who were mostly minors when initially abused by Quiboloy, were told by him to ‘offer your body as a living sacrifice’,” it said.

“One female reported she lost count of the number of times she was forced to have sex with Quiboloy, as it was at least once a week even when she was a minor and in every country to which they traveled. Another woman reported she was forced to perform night duty at least 1,000 times,” it added.

Justice department spokesperson Mico Clavano earlier said it is "simply too pre-mature" for the agency to speak on the issue, saying that they have yet "to discuss the ins and outs of the sanctions on Mr. Quiboloy."

Quiboloy's lawyers on Saturday expressed shock over the US Treasury Department’s declaration.

His legal team consisting of KOJC general counsel Michael Jay Green, personal legal counsel Manny Medrano, and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said there was lack of due process in the US sanctions on their client.

His lawyers previously denied the allegations against Quiboloy.

“It’s just a sad day. It’s a pathetic day when the press release could be issued by the United States government to Department of Treasury based on mere allegations. No one has been convicted,” Medrano said.

“Never mind the guilt or innocence at this point. The fact remains that the US government, the executive branch of the US government, has already pronounced sentence upon our client,” Topacio said in a press briefing.

"This is unheard of. It's hard to believe that the sanctions against Quiboloy are coming from the US where the system of justice includes the presumption of innocence of the accused," Green said. "It's as if Quiboloy is already guilty. They convicted him already. Something I never thought would happen in the US."

"It is a sad day for the US," he said. "I feel embarrassed as an American."