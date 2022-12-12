Ex-Ilocos Norte mayor replaces Antiporda as NIA head

MANILA — Former Piddig town Mayor Eduardo Eddie Guillen has replaced Benny Antiporda as head of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), a Palace official confirmed on Monday.

Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil responded in the affirmative when asked to verify an appointment letter naming Guillen as the acting administrator of NIA.

The Palace has yet to explain why Antiporda was removed from the post, but he was earlier suspended due to allegations of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service, and oppression.

It was the Office of the Ombudsman that placed Antiporda under preventive suspension, citing complaints from some employees who were allegedly reassigned without basis.

Antiporda was also said to have threatened not to renew appointments of some workers who fixed the air-conditioning unit of his residence but could not finish the job at once, the Office of the Ombudsman said.

Guillen served as mayor of Piddig, an Ilocos Norte town that was included in this year’s top 10 performing local government units.

Guillen was first elected as Piddig mayor in 2010, and was succeeded by his wife incumbent mayor Georgina Guillen.

He graduated with the Civil Engineering degree from the Mapua Institute of Technology and also studied Strategic Business Economics at the University of the Asia and the Pacific.

RELATED VIDEO