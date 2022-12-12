Environmental activists seek moratorium on reclamation projects

Environmental activists across the country have convened to oppose ongoing reclamation projects in the Philippines.

Representatives from Kalikasan, Bai Women's Indigenous Network, Cebu Alliance Against Reclamation, and Pamalakaya Cavite called for a moratorium on reclamation projects, which they said plague not just the environment, but also the livelihood of small fisherfolk.

Aries Soledad of Pamalakaya Cavite said since ships started reclamation, small fisherfolk have significantly lessened their catch.

"Panawagan po namin ay moratorium dahil karamihan ng mga reclamation projects sa bansa ay nasa Manila bay," said Jon Bautista, national coordinator of the Kalikasan PNE Environmental Group.

A 2-day environmental congress will be held where issues will be discussed.

Their report said violation of human rights of environmental defenders remains one of the biggest problems today.

"Yung pangre-red tag, pagpatay, community bombings, kasama ito sa malalaking problema ng environmental defenders ngayon," Bautista said.

"Kapag nag-alaga ng bundok, sasabihin agad, NPA kami," said Kakai Tolentino of the Bai Women's Indigenous Network.

Representatives from 13 regions will attend the Environmental Congress to discuss pressing issues.