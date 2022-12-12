Department of Education in Pasig City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered public schools to conduct "unannounced earthquake and fire drills every first and third week of every month."

According to a recent order, school heads and school disaster and risk reduction management coordinators will lead the planning, implementaiton and moitoring of the drills.

"These drills are to ensure that all learners are properly guided on what should be done during and after an earthquake or occurrences of fire in schools," the order read.

The DepEd also asked schools in National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal to "create a separate and specific disaster plan for a magnitude 7 or higher earthquake."

"The plan shall specifically lay down the response should there be a scenario involving mass casualties of learners and personnel," it said.

Aside from ensuring the safety of students and school personnel, the agency explained local drills and simulation exercises "are preventive measures that familiarize escape routes and reinforce proper actions in the occurrence of a calamity."

Having "an effective preparedness plan" will also help save lives, the department said.

Private schools, community learning centers, and state or local universities and colleges are given the option to adopt the provisions of the order for their own disaster preparedness plan.

