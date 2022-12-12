DA says smuggled onions contain chemical residue, E. coli

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture said Monday that the 100,000 kilos of smuggled onions intercepted at the port of Manila is not fit for human consumption.

"Nakitaan ng chemical residue, E. coli, at yung iba, nabubulok na," said DA deputy spokesperson Rex Estoperez in an interview.

The onions did not pass the phytosanitary test, which was the requisite before selling the onions in DA's Kadiwa Centers.

Despite this, Estoperez said he's confident that supply will be sufficient to last until the year ends.

"Maitatawid naman, hindi naman prime commodity 'yan. Kailangan lang i-check ang farmgate price," he said.

The onions were confiscated last Nov. 29. The shipment was mislabeled as bread and pastries.

Price of onions remains record high, with prevailing rate in Metro Manila at P280 to P300 per kilo.

