The Commission on Elections is eyeing 1 million to 1.5 million new voters after registration of voters resumed today until January 31, 2023.

Comelec spokesman Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said voter registration will be conducted every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Sundays, at the Office of the Election Officer of the city, municipality or district where the applicant resides.

There will be no voter registration on December 24 and 31.

Laudiangco said Comelec wants voter registration to be done early in preparation for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls in October 2023.

The poll body is also working on opening up satellite voter registration in malls. The spokesman urged registrants to download and fill up registration forms found at the Comelec website for faster transaction.

Aside from voter registration, Comelec will also accept applications for transfer, reactivation of registration, change or corrections of entries in the registration records, reinstatement of name in the list of voters, and transfer of registration records from post to local.

Comelec is also reactivating its "Register Anywhere" project for people who are from from their permanent residences by reason of occupation, business or study. Registrants must bring any valid ID except cedula and police clearance.

The Register Anywhere project will start on Dec. 17 and will only run for 8 dates.

December 17

December 18

January 7

January 8

January 14

January 15

January 21

January 22

The Register Anywhere project will have the following satellite registration sites: