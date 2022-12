A Christmas tree caught fire at a mall in Taguig City on Monday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the top part of the Christmas tree was engulfed in flames at around 4:56 p.m.

The blaze did not spread as fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. By 5:19 p.m., authorities declared the fire out.

As of this writing, the BFP is still investigating the cause of the fire.