MANILA — The Commission on Appointments (CA) will invite retired and sitting justices to weigh in on the legal issues hounding Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo following the discovery of his dual citizenship and libel conviction.

"Hintayin natin yung legal opinions... We will listen to the opinions of our friends [from] courts," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Monday.

Tulfo faced the CA panel last month, with members grilling the official on his US citizenship, his conviction of libel, and even his "colorful" lovelife.

According to Zubiri, the CA panel found out the Tulfo used his US passport as late as 2021.

Zubiri said Tulfo has yet to complete documents that would prove he has renounced his US citizenship.

“We need to get a certification that he is no longer an American citizen,” Zubiri said.

In an interview, Tulfo said he is already armed with a certification from the US Embassy that would prove that he really renounced it and is now a Filipino citizen.

“Naka-ready na rin po kami diyan, galing po sa US Embassy, sa US Immigration. Meron na din po kami sa status po ng citizenship ko… Kung kinakailangan po nila, kung hihingin po ng Secretary ng CA, pwede naman po namin i-submit anytime,” Tulfo said.

“Medyo complicated nga yung situation sa citizenship ko,” Tulfo added.

LIBEL

Tulfo’s libel conviction, on the other hand, involves “moral turpitude,” the senator said.

“The Commission on Appointments has never confirmed anyone that has a final conviction. So, not on my watch na hindi ho natin pag-aralan nang mabuti. Pag-aralan muna natin mabuti ang legal implications niyan,” Zubiri said.

“There have been legal precedents by the Supreme Court on moral turpitude on the issue of libel,” he added.

Zubiri said he feels regrets over Tulfo's situation.

“Sayang. Nasasayangan ako sa kanya... Magaling sya, mabilis siyang gumalaw,” Zubiri said.

—With a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News