54 PNP senior officers get promotion nod

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced on Monday the approval of promotion of 54 senior police officers, to their next higher rank.

“Napakagandang pamasko sa ating kapulisan na finally, lumabas 'yung kanilang promotion,” said Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police, at a press conference held at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

The 54 PNP officers promoted to next rank include promotion to Lieutenant General, Major General, Brigadier General, and Colonel.

Major General Rhoderick Armamento was promoted to Lt. General or 3-star rank, while Brigadier Generals Emmanuel Peralta, Jonnel Estomo and Edgar Alan Okubo became Major Generals or 2-star rank.

Eight colonels became star-rank officers or brigadier generals namely: Colonel Roderick Minong, Colonel Anthony Aberin, Colonel Mark Pespes, Colonel Rizalito Gapas, Colonel Faro Antonio Olaguera, Colonel Patrick Joseph Allan, Colonel Rodolfo Castil Jr., and Colonel Jezebel Medina.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonels Irene Cena, Ma. Theresa Pucay, Peter Madria, Dominic Guevarra, Edward Quijano, Benjamin Ariola, Joselito Borja, Reynan Patam, Jenny Tecson, and Yahya Yusup became full-colonels.