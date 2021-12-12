Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines is set to receive 7.5 million doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine this week, which will raise the country's jab supply, the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 said Sunday.

In an advisory, the NTF said the Dutch government donated 7,538,400 doses of the Janssen vaccine, which will arrive from Monday (Dec. 13) to Wednesday (Dec. 15).

The arrival of the Janssen vaccine comes as the government plans to hold another national vaccination drive from Wednesday to Friday (Dec. 17), which targets to administer 7 million COVID-19 shots.

The Philippines has received more than 154.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 94.2 million have been administered, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

So far, 39.5 million individuals have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness, a little over half of the target population of 77.1 million.

The government aims to fully vaccinate at least 54 million by the end of the year.

RELATED VIDEO