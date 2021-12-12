A health worker inspects the blood pressure of minors who just received their 2nd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Tondo in Manila on December 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 402 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 2,836,592.

The Department of Health also reported 509 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,775,057.

This means that the country has a total of 11,255 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday. This was the lowest number of active cases since May 28, 2020.

The 1.2 percent positivity rate is the second lowest since data became available in April 2020.

One hundred eighty four new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 50,280.

ABS-CBN News’ vaccine tracker says that as of Dec. 8, the government has achieved 51.3 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people, more than 8 months since its vaccine rollout.



An infectious disease expert meanwhile said the government keep the country under Alert level 2 amid the looming threat of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 269.7 million people and caused over 5.3 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 49.9 million infections and over 797,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

