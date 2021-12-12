Larawan mula sa PAGASA.

MAYNILA — Isa nang tropical depression ang low pressure area na namataan malapit sa Mindanao na papasok sa Philippine area of responsibility at maaaring maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw, ayon sa PAGASA ngayong Linggo.

Sa forecast ng ahensya bandang 10:00 ng umaga, nakita ang ngayo’y tropical depression 2,095 kilometers sa silangan ng Mindanao sa labas ng PAR.

Ito ay may maximum sustained winds na aabot sa 45 kilometers per hour (kph) malapit sa gitna at may gustiness na aabot sa 55 kph.

"The tropical depression is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category within the next 24 hours," ayon sa ahensya.

Ayon sa PAGASA, inaasahang papasok ito sa PAR sa Martes at papangalanang “Odette” na maaaring tumama sa ilang lugar sa Visayas at Mindanao.

"By Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, the tropical cyclone will begin to move westward and may make landfall over the Eastern Visayas-Caraga area. Due to favorable environmental conditions, the tropical cyclone will likely continue to intensify and may reach typhoon category by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning," anila.

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates related to this tropical cyclone.”

