MANILA — Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Sunday called on fellow lawmakers to pass a measure that would mandate the registration of SIM cards, which he believes would curb a possible surge of text scams ahead of next year's elections.

In a statement, Pacquaio said swindlers may take advantage of the upcoming elections to victimize people by namedropping politicians in text scams.

The presidential aspirant said his name and foundation have been used in such dishonest schemes.

"If we can approve this before the Christmas break and President Duterte signs it into law by January, we should be able to stop these text scams in time for the campaign period," Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao is among the lawmakers who filed Senate Bill No. 2395, which is pending on second reading. The measure mandates SIM card registration, which is seen as a way to combat SMS-related cybercrimes.

Pacquiao added that SIM card registration would also help stop the proliferation of fake news.

The House of Representatives recently approved on third and final reading its own version of a bill that mandates SIM card registration.

RELATED VIDEO