DUMAGUETE - The Nationalist People's Coalition - the second largest political party in the Philippines - will decide in January on the presidential aspirant it will endorse for the 2022 national elections, the party's chairman said Saturday.

The decision is expected to be finalized either on the "second or fourth week of January," NPC chairman and Senate President Vicente Sotto III said in a press conference.

"We have developed a camaraderie among us that every time there is a national decision to be made, we consult each other," said Sotto, a vice presidential aspirant who is campaigning for the candidacy of Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson.

"I had difficulty to consult because we could not call them together because of the pandemic, unlike before," he said.

Sotto said he has been speaking to NPC members, including mayors and other local officials, to ensure that the message is cascaded down the party line.

"We have agreed that in Negros Oriental, the official candidates to support are Senators Lacson and Sotto," he said.

The NPC chairman said he plans to convince more NPC mayors and local officials to back his tandem with Lacson even if it "it might take a longer time."

Sotto and Lacson are decades-long allies in the Senate as both are part of the so-called "Macho bloc" along with former Sen. Gringo Honasan.

The Senate President earlier said that his party is inching closer to endorsing Lacson's presidential bid after another bet - preferred by some NPC members - backed out from 2022 presidential race.

RELATED VIDEO