MANILA (UPDATE) — The state weather bureau said early Sunday it was monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippines, which may become a tropical depression.

The LPA was spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), about 2,140 kilometers east of Mindanao, as of 3 a.m., PAGASA said, and may develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

PAGASA said the brewing storm may possibly enter the PAR by Tuesday and would be locally named "Odette."

It will make possible landfall over Eastern Visayas and Caraga region by Thursday as a typhoon, PAGASA added.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has directed its services, chapters and volunteers to prepare for the low pressure area, its chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said.

In a statement, the PRC said its rescue vehicles and emergency response units are prepared to respond to the possible effects of the incoming storm.

