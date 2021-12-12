MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) and National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 said Sunday they are continuously ensuring that the supply of syringes in the country is sufficient.

The DOH and NTF made the statement a day after Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., through a Twitter post, said the Philippines "dropped the ball again" in its COVID-19 response by losing an opportunity to obtain 50 million syringes.

A shortage in the country's syringe supply prompted the government to cut its 15 million target for vaccination during the first national vaccination drive last Nov. 29 until Dec. 3, to 9 million.

Officials earlier explained that there was a delay in the shipment of syringes bought from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) due to a global shortage.

In their latest statement, the DOH and NTF explained that they had procured two batches of 0.3 syringes through the UNICEF totaling 52 million at P3.25 or USD 6.5 centavos each (price includes cost for logistics).

From the second batch, 4 million of the 44 million purchased syringes are scheduled to be delivered this month, while the remaining 40 million will arrive in the first quarter of 2022 "due to global supply shortage."

As of Sunday, 3.6 million of the 4 million syringes have arrived while the rest is expected to arrive in the coming week, the DOH and NTF said.

"Even with the delays in delivery of microsyringes, we made sure that we can still administer the Pfizer vaccines that we procured by using tuberculin syringes," said Presidential Adviser on COVID-19 Response Vince Dizon.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines are administered through 0.3ml syringes or microsyringes while other vaccine brands use 0.5 ml auto-disable (AD) syringes.

"The government together with LGUs and the private sector is working hard to increase our vaccine coverage to protect more Filipinos against COVID-19," Dizon added.

The DOH and NTF added that the health department procured another 100 million pieces of 0.5 ml AD syringes last April 2021, at P2.38 or USD 4.8 centavos each.

"We assure the public that the DOH is continuously ensuring a sufficient stockpile of syringes and that processes to obtain these are consistent with the provisions of RA 9184," said Health Undersecretary Charade Mercado-Grande, citing the Government Procurement Act.

No Moderna vaccines refused

In the joint statement, the NTF said it did not refuse any offer of Moderna vaccines.

"For the record, we have not rejected any Moderna vaccines that were offered to the Philippine government," said Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez.

Moderna was one of the vaccine brands mentioned by Locsin in his latest Twitter post, along with Pfizer.

“We dropped the ball again; this time offer of 50 million syringes. Discussed the need in Washington DC and got a response prepared to go into details with PH agencies but they refused to discuss the ball let alone catch it. First Pfizer, then Moderna. Ok, I see the pattern,” Locsin said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Hours later, he mentioned about the health department's offer to purchase syringes at 4.7 centavos each, which he described as "hallucinatory,” saying no one on makes “special PFIZER LOW DEAD VOLUME SYRINGES that cheap.”

“Far as I'm concerned it's finished; but if you want a fight, Ph DOH's offer of 4.7 cents a syringe is hallucinatory; no one on the planet makes special PFIZER LOW DEAD VOLUME SYRINGES that cheap; 7 cents is the absolute lowest. UNICEF pays double. Make all purchases public,” he said in another tweet.

Last year, Locsin exposed a foiled deal to procure COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer due to alleged mishandling.

The Philippine government is planning to hold the second round of its national vaccination drive on Dec. 15 to 17, eyeing to administer 7 million shots.