MANILA - A former chair of the Commission on Elections on Sunday warned the poll body against delaying its verdict on the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos.

Christian Monsod, who chaired the Comelec from 1991 to 1995, said the poll body should not "unduly delay the process" of deciding on the cases to avoid complications to the elections.

Monsod, who was also one of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, said the Comelec needs to avoid a scenario where it would need to disqualify Marcos after the votes have been cast.

“So the question is what if he wins, and it’s delayed and he is proclaimed? Then you have to resolve in other legal (avenues). So importante the Comelec act on this in a proper way and not to unduly delay the process. And that goes for the Supreme Court as well,” he added.

Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is facing several disqualification cases over his conviction for failing to file mandatory income tax returns from 1982 to 1985.

The petitioners claim that Marcos' tax convictions point to moral turpitude, which disqualifies him from running for office.

Monsod's group, Pudno Nga Ilocano or Real Ilocanos, also filed a DQ case against Marcos.