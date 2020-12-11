Vaccines not perfect but necessary, says expert on infectious diseases

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — While there is no guarantee that being inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine will provide 100-percent protection against the virus, vaccination is necessary to lower the risk of acquiring it, an infectious disease expert said Friday.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, San Lazaro Hospital’s Adult Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine Unit head, said health workers must make it clear to patients that vaccines, such as that of COVID-19, are safe and side effects possible.

“Ang importante dito you have to communicate to them na walang 100 efficacy na bakuna . . . If you get infected, it can be modified, mild or yung risk of getting infection is lower kumpara sa wala kang bakuna,” Solante said in an interview on Teleradyo.

(What is important here is the relaying of the message that no vaccine has 100 percent efficacy.)

No vaccines is perfect, according to the expert, but it is better to be inoculated than not.

“Ang bakuna, hindi 100 percent yan na you get the protection. There is still a chance na magka-COVID-19 ka pero ang scenario niyan, pwedeng mild na lang ang COVID, ang infection or medyo malala nang kaunti pero medyo modified ang sintomas di katulad ng kagaya na wala kang bakuna,” Solante added.

(If you contract COVID-19, you could only have mild infection, or severe but symptoms are already modified compared to the symptoms of those who were not vaccinated at all.)

His message came after reports that two health workers in the United Kingdom, where the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was recently rolled out, were said to have had allergic reactions.

But this was normal, he said, as some patients who just got vaccinated experienced mild fever that lasted a day or two.

“Sa flu, common talaga diyan na kapag ini-inject mo siya, namamaga yan . . . Kasama talaga siya na minsan masakit, medyo namumula. yung iba nilalagnat . . . Most of these are sub-limited, within 24 hours nawawala yan but we have to relay na mayroong ganyan na mararamdaman,” Solante said.

(It is common in flu shots that once you get inoculated, the part where you were injected swells or could be red. A person could also experience fever. It goes away after 24 hours but we have to inform them that such side effects will be possible.)

The Department of Health said it planned to mount an information drive on the COVID-19 vaccine to encourage Filipinos to be vaccinated against the deadly disease and to quell the public’s fear regarding its safety.

