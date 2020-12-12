Pagawaan ng face mask, PPEs may alok na 500 trabaho

Mga manggagawa sa Medtecs garments plant sa Bataan.

MAYNILA - Naghahanap ng 500 factory worker ang isang Taiwanese-owned company sa bansa para sa paggawa ng face mask at personal protective equipment.

Kabilang sa mga vacancy ang machine operator, mananahi, supervisor, admin staff at iba pa.

"We are still [in] continuous hiring. It was a good opportunity in Mariveles, Bataan because some companies there had to shutdown for a while and a lot of employees are applying talaga," ayon kay Via Cataquis, VP for Sales and Marketing ng Medtecs garments.

Sa ngayon, nasa higit 1,000 na ang kanilang mga empleyado.

Gumagawa sila ng 1.1 milyong face mask kada araw, mula sa 85,000 na nagagawa bago ang coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tumaas ngayon ang demand sa mga face mask at iba pang personal protective equipment dahil sa pandemya.

Ngayon lang nagsimulang magbenta sa loob ng bansa ang Medtecs, na noon ay nag-e-export lang ng mga produkto nila.

“Actually, it’s hard to sell sa local because of the competition kaya lang ngayon kasi, ‘yung demand, talagang malaki. It will be great if local manufacturers like us will be given the opportunity to market in the country,” ani Cataquis.

-- Ulat ni Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News