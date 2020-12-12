NLEX to reopen cash lanes in anticipation of holiday traffic

As a response to the heavy vehicular traffic partly caused by the RFID system, North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp. on Saturday said cash lanes would be reopened to ease road congestion during the holidays.

NLEX officials held separate meetings with Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager Jojo Garcia, Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan, and Liga ng mga Alkalde ng Pilipinas Bulacan chapter president and Guiguinto City Mayor Boy Cruz to discuss steps improve traffic flow at toll plazas.

“We will be opening cash lanes in all toll plazas during this transition towards 100 percent cashless transactions," NLEX president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

"For the smaller plazas, where there are limited lanes, we will have an exclusive RFID lane beside a combined cash/RFID lane. Sticker installation and reloading of RFIDs will also be relocated to other locations in order not to compete with the limited road space.”

NLEX will also implement a “barrier up” procedure in RFID lanes, meaning RFID subscribers no longer need to stop and go as they pass through, even as the scanners or readers operate and record toll transactions.

The company wanted to address problems related to its RFID system after receiving complaints from several local government units over non-responsive RFID sensors, which caused traffic buildup at toll plazas.

Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the business permit of NLEX, while forcing the tollway company to quickly address the issues.