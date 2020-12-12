High-powered firearms, grenade seized from man in Cebu

The joint police operation resulted in the arrest of a man after several high-powered firearms, ammunition and a grenade were found in his possession in Cebu Province. Photo courtesy CIDG Cebu Provincial Field Unit



MANILA - Authorities seized several high-powered firearms and ammunition from a man they arrested on Saturday morning in Balamban, Cebu province.

The subject of the operation was only identified as a certain "Frudencio,” 51, the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's office in Cebu said in a news release.

Frudencio was arrested at Sitio Check Point, Barangay Lamesa on the strength of a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Ruben Altubar of the Toledo City Regional Trial Court Branch 29 for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation law.

Operatives confiscated the following from the suspect:

1 M16 rifle

1 pc metal magazine for M16 rifle, loaded with 29 rounds of live ammunition

1 carbine rifle

1 metal magazine loaded with 11 rounds of live ammunition

1 metal magazine for carbine loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition

1 carton box with 14 rounds of cal .45 ammunition

1 unit KG9 machine gun

1 piece metal magazine for KG9 loaded with 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition

2 rounds of 9mm live ammunition

1 round of cal .40 live ammunition

1 hand grenade

Police are preparing charges against the suspect, who is now detained at the Balamban Municipal Police Station.

