DFA: COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad spike with 591 new infections

MANILA—The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,290 on Friday, after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed 591 new cases.

The DFA did not say why the number of new cases, reportedly daily, shot up to nearly 600, a number that usually runs in the double digits.

Another 419 patients recovered, the agency said, bringing the number of recovered overseas Filipinos to 7,997.

The death toll among Filipinos abroad, meanwhile, stood at 860 after 13 new fatalities were recorded.

11 December 2020



The DFA reports spikes both in the confirmed COVID-19 cases and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, with 591 new cases and 419 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/4wcF7dh1FB — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 11, 2020

The number of those currently being treated overseas reached 3,433.

The Middle East and Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,547, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 2,558. Europe has logged 1,416 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 769.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

As of Friday, the country has 447,039 total COVID-19 cases, of which 29,001 are considered active infections, 409,329 are recoveries, while the death toll stood at 8,709.

Almost 70 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest number of cumulative cases.

Over 1.5 million people have died from the disease, while 45 million have recovered according to the JHU tally.

RELATED VIDEO: Philippines eyes COVID-19 vaccination by March 2021 in 'best case scenario': PH health chief | ANC