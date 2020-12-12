DFA: 10 more Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said it recorded 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, raising the total number of infections to 12,300.

There were no new recoveries, according to the DFA. The number of Filipinos abroad who recovered from the disease remained at 7,997.

12 December 2020



Today, the DFA received reports on 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and no new fatality among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific. Moreover, 5 new DOH IHR verified cases recorded in the same region. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/wdFUCwPOzF — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 12, 2020

No new fatalities were also recorded, as the death toll stood at 860.

The number of those currently being treated overseas reached 3,443, the DFA bulletin showed.

The Middle East and Africa region still has the most number of Filipino cases with 7,547, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 2,568. Europe has logged 1,416 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 769.

As of Saturday, the country has 448,331 total COVID-19 cases, of which 30,168 are considered active infections, 409,433 are recoveries, while the death toll stood at 8,730.

Over 71 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest total cases.

Since the pandemic began, some 1.6 million people have died while more than 45 million have recovered from the disease.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan a year ago but its origin remains a mystery to experts.

WATCH: Here are the things you should know about COVID-19 | NXT