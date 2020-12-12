COVID-19 cases in PH top 448k as 1,301 new cases confirmed

Residents take photos in front of the giant Christmas tree in Pinaglabanan Shrine, San Juan City on Dec. 10, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines’ total COVID-19 cases on Saturday climbed to 448,331 after logging 1,301 new cases, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

This is the 13th straight day that newly-confirmed cases were less than 2,000 but it does not include data from 5 laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Friday.

Davao del Norte led areas in the country with the most number of new infections after logging 96 additional cases, followed by Quezon City with 76, Laguna with 59, and Rizal and Samar (Western Samar) with 50 new cases each.

The number of recoveries increased to 409,433 as the DOH logged 111 more patients who recovered. The total recoveries account for 91.3 percent of the total recorded cases.

There are 35 new coronavirus-related deaths, the health department said. The death toll stood at 8,730.

A total of 30,168 or 6.7 percent of the total number of cases are considered active infections. The DOH said 92.8 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, while 4.6 percent are critically ill.

Of the 24,376 people who were tested as of Friday noon, 1,105 or 4.5 percent were confirmed positive for the disease, data showed.

A total of 9 duplicates were removed from the total tally, said the DOH. Of these, 3 were tagged as recovered cases.

A total of 14 cases initially tagged as deaths were also found to be recoveries after validation. Meanwhile, 4 cases previously announced as recoveries were found to be deaths, the agency noted.

WATCH: How does a pandemic end? | NXT

Watch more in iWantTFC

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier cited Davao City, Laguna, Rizal, Benguet and Baguio City as COVID-19 hotspots, based on the number of new cases reported compared to the total population.

The OCTA Research Group, meanwhile, estimated that the total number of cases in the Philippines might reach half a million by the end of the year.

Over 71 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France having the highest total cases.

Since the pandemic began, some 1.6 million people have died while more than 45 million have recovered from the disease.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan a year ago but its origin remains a mystery to experts.