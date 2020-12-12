CHR to probe incident of alleged discrimination against child with autism at resort

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has stepped in the issue involving the Plantation Bay Resort and Spa incident, in which a parent and her child with autism allegedly experienced discrimination.

In an interview on Teleradyo Saturday, CHR commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana said it could probe cases that involved a minor.

"'Yung aming regional office sa Region 7 ay nagsagawa ng sariling imbestigasyon... Importante ang isyung ito because it involves the rights of a child at tayo ay signatory sa Convention on the Rights of the Child sa United Nations," Pimentel-Gana said.

(Our regional office has started an investigation . . . This case is important, because it involves the rights of a child and we are a signatory in the Convention on the Rights of the Child in the UN.)

The incident became public when the mother wrote a review on travel website TripAdvisor, cautioning prospective visitors that Plantation Bay was "not an ideal place for a child with special needs."

She alleged that 2 lifeguards tried to stop her son from being noisy, arguing it was against company policy. The mother said it was her son's way of expressing joy.

A resident shareholder who identified himself as Manny Gonzalez responded with his own post on TripAdvisor and accused her of pinning the blame on the resort. Gonzalez added that "uncontrolled shouting is not a symptom of autism," and at one point even told the public to "google autism and verify this for yourself."

Gonzalez has since apologized for his posts.

Pimentel-Gana said no child should experience discrimination.

"So sa batang may autism dapat protektahan natin siya na hindi maabuso at hindi siya madiscriminate. Ang batang may autism ay tinatawag na batang may special need, kailangan niya ng ekstra proteksyon at kailangan din ng magulang ng estado na protektahan ang karapatan ng kanilang anak," she said.

(A child with autism should be protected, so he shall not be abused or discriminated. A child with autism is someone with special need, he needs extra protection and even his parents should be given help by the state to protect the rights of their child.)

Broadcaster Karen Davila had called out Gonzalez, saying his "words and heartlessness do not belong in the world today that seeks to include all persons with needs."

The original response of Manny Gonzalez on Trip Advisor to the parent of a child with autism was taken down. This is his apology letter to his first response. pic.twitter.com/LJtPJE7LQe — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) December 9, 2020

In a statement, the Department of Tourism said it has already launched an investigation regarding the circumstance in the Cebu resort.

The Autism Society Philippines (ASP), meanwhile, joined netizens in calling out Plantation Bay Resort and Spa for "assuming the worst of their guest and her child with a disability."

