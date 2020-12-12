Abu Sayyaf sub-leader wanted for barangay chair's murder nabbed in Basilan

Three guns, an M203 grenade launcher and a 40mm grenade ammunition were seized from the suspect. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An Abu Sayyaf sub-leader wanted for the murder of a barangay official in Basilan was arrested in Ungkaya Pukan town Saturday, police said.

The Philippine National Police said suspect Hadju Faisal Abdulkarim was arrested in an operation at Barangay Matata early Saturday.

The arrest is part of the PNP’s crackdown against local terror suspects, PNP chief Debold Sinas said in a statement.

Sinas said Abdulkarim "has been known to transport wounded ASG fighters in Sulu to his medical station in Basilan."

Abdulakrim is an alleged sub-leader of the ASG-Dawlah Islamiyah Basilan Group, wanted for murder and multiple arson. He is accused of killing Barangay Chairman Naber Usani in 2014, and tagged in the attack and burning of several houses in a village in 2004.

A Basilan court earlier issued two separate arrest warrants against Abdulkarim.

Three guns, an M203 grenade launcher and 40mm grenade ammunition were seized from the suspect. Officials also seized his mobile phone for further investigation.

The military reported on December 11, Friday, that 15 members of the ASG, including their sub-leaders, surrendered to Joint Task Force Sulu.