MANILA — Various women’s groups are puzzled why a bill prohibiting discrimination and exclusion over sexual orientation and gender identity has been pending in Congress for 23 years.

Despite progress in Congress, the bills have had to be refiled after failing to hurdle the legislative mill.

“It’s a bit questionable. Ilang years na,” Jhulia Datu of Bayi Inc said.

“Hindi rin namin maintindihan kung bakit hanggang ngayon hindi pa natin matapos,” Lilibeth Beltran of KAbabaihang MAabilidad at Organisado (KAMAO) stated.

Bayi and KAMAO, together with the group Lunas Collective, called for the passage of the SOGIESC or the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression, or Sex Characteristics bill.

Some opponents of the bill have raised questions on religious freedom while others have claimed that legislation isn't necessary because the LGBTQ+ community is "accepted" in the Philippines.

“This landmark legislation stands as a beacon of progress, championing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and fostering a society built on the principles of acceptance and inclusion,” read the Unity Statement of the different women’s groups.

“Hence, we fervently urge you to pass the SOGIE Equality Bill without delay, thereby affirming our shared commitment to building an equitable society,” it continued.

'NO IMPROVEMENT IN DECADES'

Asked if there has been an improvement in the protection of rights of marginalized sectors, Wynkqui Cruz of Lunas Collective said, “Masasabi lang natin that it improved if we really hear sa balita na yes, finally napasa na.”

“Wala pang improvement,” Datu said. “Regardless of the administration, regardless of kung sino ang nakaupo sa Presidente, hangga’t hindi pa napapasa ang bill na ‘yan, walang improvement eh.”

After the press conference, the groups held a "Rainbow Pasavogue" where they splashed colored powder while waving their rainbow flags.