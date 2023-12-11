Teodoro says PH won't yield to China’s bullying tactics

MANILA - Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on Monday said the recent escalation in the swarming and interdiction moves by China against the Philippines is meant to bully the country into submission, something that cannot be allowed to happen.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a disaster resilience event in Manila, Teodoro said China’s moves are in support of its illegal efforts to make the West Philippine Sea a "Chinese Lake".



"We have a strategy, and that is not to yield. Kailangan tandaan ng ating mga kababayan, ang China wala silang karapatang mag law enforcement, o mag swarm sa West Philippine Sea. Sinusubukan nilang pahinain ang ating resolve, tapos sabay tulad paghingi ng bilateral talks na walang pundasyon, ito ay weapon, habang sila ay palapit nang palapit at gumagawa sila ng assymetric moves," Teodoro said.



He also said the increasing number of Chinese ships sent to harass Philippine supply convoys was also a tactic to wear down the country’s resolve, but Filipinos must be patient and unite under a common cause of protecting our territory.



According to Teodoro, with China increasingly becoming more aggressive with ramming and the use of water cannons, all options to respond remain on the table.



"All of these options are being studied and calibrated. We need to take into the account the sustainability of such actions," he said.



He also reiterated the need for the country to have a credible deterrent force, with plans to acquire area denial and area denial assets underway. Teodoro says such systems would need to have the capability to conduct interdiction roles within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone.



"Ang pinaglalaban natin na archipelagic doctrine na essential para sa kinabukasan natin. It's existential. Sa China para lang sa growth nila," Teodoro said.



Teodoro likewise credited the support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be tough and unyielding when it comes to the country's rights in the West Philippine Sea. He added that the constant exposure of China’s illegal and dangerous moves would show the world that it was acting in a roguish manner.