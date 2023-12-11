Supreme Court sets 2024 Bar exam on Sept. 8, 11 and 15, 2024

Aspiring lawyers queue outside the San Beda College in Manila for the second day of the BAR examinations on September 20, 2023. Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - The Supreme Court announced on Monday that the 2024 Bar Examinations will be held on September 8, 11 and 15, 2024.



The exams will remain digitalized and regionalized with condensed schedule and multiple examiners, after shifting from the traditional pen-and-paper method.



The 2024 Bar exams will be chaired by Associate Justice Mario Lopez.



“The questions will be geared toward practical skills and jurisprudential perspectives to evince analytical and problem- solving abilities, strong sense of ethics, professionalism, empathy for clients, and commitment to public service as minimum benchmarks for admission to the practice of law,” Lopez said in a statement released by the Supreme Court.



The September 8 exams will cover political and public international law and commercial law and taxation laws, while for September 11, the exams will be on civil law and labor law and social legislations.



For September 15, the exams will deal with criminal law, remedial law and legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises.



“On behalf of the Supreme Court, I pray that you experience all the warmth of love, light of laughter, and joy of gratitude this holiday season. Good tidings and wishing you a #MarVeLousBar next year,” Lopez said.

The Supreme Court are also using the following hashtags for social media: #BarNiJLo2024 #MostValuableLaban.

RELATED VIDEO