More senators seek expulsion of Chinese envoy to PH

MANILA — More senators on Monday agreed with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri that Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian should pack his bags and go back to his country.

Sen. JV Ejercito in an interview stressed that Huang has not helped the already strained relationship between Philippines and China.

"Dapat nga, siya (Huang) ang maging diplomatic line to ease the tension because of the current circumstances. Kaya lang, ang nangyayari, siya pa ang nagbubuhos ng gasolina eh. Very hostile siya,” Ejercito said.

“Ang message ko kay Ambassador (Huang) ... Umuwi ka na, hindi ka mabuti dito sa atin,” Ejercito said.

He said Huang must be replaced by a diplomat who will help in relaxing the tension between two countries.

Sen. Nancy Binay also shared how “angered” she was upon seeing China’s latest bullying, which include the use of water cannons on Philippine Coast Guard ships and the shadowing of a civilian ship chartered for a Christmas convoy to Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros in a separate interview lashed out at China for harassing small fishing vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

“Nakakasawa talaga ang Tsina. Yun na nga eh, parang ginagawa na nilang protocol yung mga aggressive actions nila laban sa Pilipinas,” Hontiveros said.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa sees what’s happening in the West Philippine Sea as something that leaves the Philippines “running out of options.”

On Monday, Sen. Francis Tolentino renewed his stand for the immediate recall of Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz.

"Our nation cannot afford to maintain diplomatic complacency when our citizens are subjected to harassment and intimidation on the high seas," he said.